Osun college council chairman vows upgrade to polytechnic status

The newly appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Abayomi Adegoke, has expressed his determination to upgrade the institution from a monotechnic to a full-fledged polytechnic.

Adegoke made this known on Wednesday after assuming office, describing the proposed upgrade as a major milestone in the history of the institution.

He said: “A goal of mine, which is a major landmark, because it will be another turning point in the history of this institution, is geared towards the upgrading/advancement of the college from being a mono-technic to a full-fledged polytechnic.”

He pledged to serve with dedication, saying: “I pledge to serve with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication to the ideals that define our Government and the dream of the founding fathers of this Institution.”

According to him, moving the institution forward requires collective effort. “The task of moving this Institution forward is sacrosanct and all hands must be on deck to achieve it. Hence, new goals must be set and have to be pursued collectively by the Governing Board, the Management, the Institution as a whole, and the host community, the Ijesa Land.”

While commending the members of the council, Adegoke called for the support of stakeholders and college management to achieve his goals.

“In the months ahead, I will work closely with council members, the provost, the management, the students’ body, Alumni, and partners to ensure that we are not only maintaining our standards but boldly rise to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Institution of higher learning,” he said.

“I am convinced, beyond reasonable doubt, that we have all that it takes to achieve all these goals. I commit to listening to my colleagues, the Board Members, the Management and Staff, the Students, our political leaders, and our wider community.”

He also promised to prioritise the welfare of both staff and students: “It is my goal to Improve the welfare of staff and students. Staff welfare is very important to enhance their productivity, and if there are no Students in this College, all of us, both the political appointees and civil servants will not be engaged here. Therefore, improvement of Student’s welfare in this College is imperative.”

In his welcome remarks, the Provost of the college, Dr Lateef Raheem, assured the new council chairman of the management’s readiness to collaborate towards institutional growth.

“We are grateful and excited to have your kind of individual as our College Chairman; bring your unique talents, expertise to the work of our dear College to further our vision of promoting a world where academics, health research data and teaching resources are openly available,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE