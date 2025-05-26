Osun: Centre organises training to avert GBV, sexual exploitation, harassment, others

Adeolu Adeyemo/Osogbo

The Centre for Gender, Women and Children in Sustainable Development (CGWCSD), at the weekend, held a capacity-building training for 30 focal points and peer educators in Osun State.

Speaking at the occasion held in Osogbo, the Executive Director of CGWCSD, Professor Olabisi Aina, listed beneficiaries of the programme to include health officers, advocacy officers, respected Community members, advocacy officers, medical doctors, professors, and traditional chiefs across local government areas.

The training, titled “GBV/SEAH Training for Focal Points and Peer Educators”, according to Professor Aina, was aimed at strengthening grassroots response mechanisms to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (SEAH).

The participants were sensitised on the definitions, drivers, and consequences of GBV/SEAH, the importance of survivor-centered approaches; and the legal frameworks protecting victims.

The training was held under the auspices of the Osun State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

In her welcome address, Prof. Aina emphasised the urgency of embedding GBV/SEAH prevention into community-level development activities, particularly in the context of infrastructure projects like RAAMP.

“Community engagement and vigilance are crucial in preventing abuse and exploitation. Today’s training is a step towards empowering local actors with the right tools to safeguard the dignity and rights of all, especially women, girls, and vulnerable populations,” she said.

The training also featured interactive sessions, case studies, and scenario-based exercises, encouraging peer learning and practical application of key concepts.

