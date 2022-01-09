Osun begins pre-engagement training for newly recruited 1000 teachers

The pre-engagement training exercise for the first batch of the newly recruited 1000 teachers in Osun State has been slated to begin on Monday 10th of January, 2022 at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement reads: “the pre-engagement training is expected to feature presentation of papers from qualified moderators who will help put the new teachers in a better state of mind for the task ahead.

“The official opening of the training will hold on Tuesday 11th January, 2022 and the event will be graced by the State governor Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and other top functionaries of the state.”

The release also stated that the newly recruited teachers who have been reached through appropriate news media are expected to report at the training venue at 8 am as a matter of duty for proper accreditation and collection of training materials.

