Osun: Atiku, Okowa, Ayu, Saraki, Sambo, Oyinlola, others draw support for Adeleke

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyocha Ayu; presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and some PDP governors were among the personalities present at the Osun PDP rally held at the party secretariat in Osogbo in preparation for the state governorship election.

Speaking at the rally, former Vice President Atiku charged the Osun electorate to vote massively and ensure that their votes are counted in their presence.

The presidential candidate of the party stated that the party would emerge in the coming election because of its acceptability and appealed to the electorate to have the party’s minds while casting their votes.

According to him, “the state had suffered rigging in the past and should not be allowed to happen again.”

Also speaking, a former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, recounted that his administration provided the people of the state with social amenities, and built schools including the state-owned university among others.

He however sang and danced to the song of “Irawo mi si ma tan oo” meaning, “My glory will radiate the more.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his own remark, the party national chairman, Ayu after presenting the party flag to the party flagbearer, Senator Ademola Adeleke, posited that Osun is in the darkness saying, the only party that could get the state illuminated is PDP.

“Osun is in darkness and light will come to illuminate the state and bring good government through the emergence of PDP in the coming election.”

He however affirmed that PDP has come to rescue Nigeria and Osun State by extension from bad government.

In his own submission, Senator Ademola Adeleke charged the Osun electorate to vote massively for him for even development, urging them also not to sell their votes but to vote for him to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He however pledged “to grant local government administration total autonomy,” adding that “the era of deduction of local government allocation from the federation account will be over with the advent of PDP administration in Osun.”