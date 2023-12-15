Speaker of the Osun State 8th house of assembly, Wale Egbedun on Thursday affirmed that the assembly under his watch is committed to collaborating with the executive to ensure prudent use of every “kobo” being dispensed by government agencies for the developmental project in the state.

The speaker made the affirmation during the public account of the Osun State House assembly (PAC- SAI and stakeholders retreat with the theme “Maximising Developmental Strides in Osun State Through Stakeholder’s Collaboration” held in Osogbo.

Egbedun also assured that his leadership will collaborate with the executive and ensure speedy passage of bills and resolutions capable of driving the state economy into virility.

While acknowledging the work done by Governor Adeleke’s administration in its first year in office, the Speaker described it as marvellous and assured the lawmakers of commitment to the state’s advancement.

“It is worthy to note that since November 2022, when his excellency senator Ademola Adeleke assumed the office of the executive governor of Osun State, the state has been witnessing stride of developmental ideals and policies which cut across all sectors even with the little available resources in our respective endeavours.”

“We must also be compelled to dress in our human capital, the greatest asset we have. We must invest in education and encourage skill acquisition programmes for the learners to make them champions in the global economy”.

“We must provide the opportunity to woo people to participate fully in our development. We must create an environment in which everyone can realize their full potential in the state “.

“Why we cannot deny that Osun state made significant progress in the last year of the present administration in the state, it is clear that there is still a long way to we must not rest on the achievements, but rather continue to strife for greater development and prosperity”.

“We cannot avoid being complacent and there are many challenges facing our state from poverty to unemployment and from environmental degradation to infrastructures. To address these challenges, we need a bold and visionary approach. We need to be willing to experiment and take risks. We need to amend the power of people to achieve our goals. With these two collaboratives and innovative approaches, we will be able to create a prosperous and sustainable features of our state” he maintained.

In his own remark, Mr. Emmanuel Oluseun Kolapo, auditor general for local governments in the state said, “We have fully adopted recognized financial reporting standards International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), to ensure consistency and comparability in financial reporting, in fact we are one of the first states embrace this”.

” We have ensured Online Access to our Audit reports which are alwa Published on the government’s official website for financial transparency. The reports are easily accessible, downloadable, and searchable this promoting broad access by stakeholders.”

He however suggested that, all stakeholders, regardless of their roles or levels within the State should be empowered to contribute their perspectives on financial governance thus Creating an inclusive and transparent environment encourages.

“We have Prepare comprehensive financial statements, including the balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and statement of changes in equity. These statements should provide a clear snapshot of the government’s financial position and performance Collaboration between PAC, SAI and stakeholder to ensure checks and balances would foster trust, encourage informed decision-making, and demonstrates commitment to open and transparent objective oversight governance and ace which wild governance promote provides an additional layer of accountability in”.

“To encourage collaboration between stakeholders and improve financial governance, it’s essential to create a culture of openness, transparency, and active engagement which we are doing.”

We have a robust Audit Law which some other States are copying and the duties of PAC are clear in the constitution. Also, I can safely say that our State stands out when we consider the independence of the Audit and allowance of oversight functions of the Legislative. Kudos to Mr. Governor and the Executive arm.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE