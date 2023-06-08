The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday sought restructuring of the All Progressive Congress (APC) saying, disunity will not produce any good result within the party.

Aregbesola, who dropped the hint in Osogbo where he paid a courtesy call to the town’s monarch, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun and also received heroically by hundreds of party supporters at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, affirmed that he did not offend anybody, but said, “whoever feels that we offend him or she should forgive us.

“We seek forgiveness from those who thought we offended and those who sought our downfall.”

“We were here in 2019 after the Supreme Court affirmed the mandate of the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola. I called for unity in the party. I warned that disunity will not produce any good result. But devil didn’t allow them (those who handled the party affairs) to listen.

“We seek forgiveness from those who are smearing our image, though we never offended them.

“We supported them with all I have to see to their success. I didn’t ask for anything from them. I need to emphasize that I didn’t ask for anything from them. But they chose to repay evil for good.

“However, we are here for the restructuring of the party. That is why we are begging anybody that feels that we offended him or her to forgive us.”

Aregbesola who had earlier paid a courtesy call to Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obikun Of Ijesa land in his palace in Ilesha, appreciated the monarch and Ataoja of Osogbo land for their support while in government and prayed to God to always be their pillar in whatever they lay their hands upon.

