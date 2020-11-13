Osun approves payment of N28.9m counterpart fund for yellow fever vaccination campaign

In its desperate effort to ensure healthy living for the citizenry of Osun State, the government on Friday announces that it has approved the payment of N28,868,850 (Twenty-eight million, eight hundred and sixty-eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty naira) to serve as counterpart fund for the Yellow Fever vaccination campaign in the state.

The state deputy governor. Mr Benedict Alabi made this known while welcoming Members of Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board who paid an advocacy visit to his office in Abere.

Alabi affirmed that the government was more than ever prepared and ready to give all necessary support to every initiative tailored towards eradicating killer diseases from the state and promised that the counterpart fund would be released before the commencement of the programme.

He listed some of the efforts of Oyetola’s administration in the sector to include:

“Revitalization of 332 Primary Health Care Centres, approval and prompt release of counterpart fund during the National Immunization Campaign which the State implemented with coverage of 101% in February this year.

“Support with State Counterpart fund in 2019 during the introduction of New Men A Vaccine given for prevention of Meningitis (Target Age-15months)

and Measles 2 for Children (Target age 15-23 months).

“Purchase of new MIKANO generator with the quarterly release of logistic funds to maintain the cold chain in the State Immunization Office.

” Regular purchase of Drugs for Health facilities of all categories”, among others.

The Deputy Governor, further explained that yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes, in which the “yellow” in the name refers to jaundice that affects some patients.

He added that vaccination is the most important means of preventing the fever, saying the yellow fever vaccine is safe, and a single dose provides life-long protection against the disease.

“We quite appreciate the overwhelming support of our Health Partners – GAVI, UNICEF, WHO and others”, Alabi concluded.

The delegation which was led by the Chairman of the board, Hon. Leke Ogunsola also saw him, explaining that, the state, in collaboration with development partners, is organising vaccination campaign against yellow fever from November 20 to 29 in all the 30 LGAs of the state, and Ife East Area Office, for people between the age of nine months and 44 years.

He, therefore, commended National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nation Children Emergency’s Fund(UNICEF) for their support.

The Chairman further stated that Osun is one of the few selected states for yellow fever immunization programme.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Samson Fabiyi, in his address stated that health workers would be stationed at fixed posts in health facilities, temporary posts in schools, markets, churches, mosques and other places, including mobile posts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.Osun approves payment

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.Osun approves payment

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.Osun approves payment

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.Osun approves payment

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE