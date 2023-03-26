Ishola Michael, Bauchi

The recent victory of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Court of Appeal has been described as a victory for democracy.

The assertion was made by the Chairman of Arewa Youths for the sustenance of Democracy and good governance, Alhaji Salihu Magaji.

Addressing journalists at a Press Conference in Bauchi over the weekend, Salisu Magaji said that the judgment of the appellate court was a resounding affirmation of the expressed will of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance in the State.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal last Friday upheld Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022, Governorship election after the decision of the elections tribunal which earlier oust him.

He said that the jubilation in Osun State and other States of the Federation was a testament to the fact that Ademola Adeleke’s election was not only a reflection of the aspiration of the majority of the people of Osun State but also that of millions of lovers of democracy across the nation.

The Arewa Youth Chairman further said that since his inauguration in November 2022, Ademola Adeleke has continued to demonstrate uncommon capacity for purposeful governance as evidenced in his people-oriented and result-driven developmental projects in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke and urged him to continue in repositioning Osun State and giving the people the breath of fresh air that eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State.

Salisu Magaji also said that the judgement has once again reaffirmed the confidence of the Nigerian people in the nation’s judiciary.

He said that: “The judgement vindicated Ademola Adeleke, it clearly showd that the will of the people has spoken, the fact that truth cannot be hidden and it is constant.”

According to him, “President Buhari and the National Assembly’s achievements on electoral reforms has come to stay. The judgement shows Truly the Judiciary remains the hope of the masses.”