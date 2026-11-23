Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) House of Representatives candidate for Ila, Ifedayo and Boluwaduro federal constituency, Deborah Abiodun Yemisi Akande, has unveiled her manifesto, promising accessible, responsive and honest representation.

Speaking with journalists during a political meeting in Ila, Akande described herself and her supporters as reform-minded volunteers committed to serving the people.

She said she was determined to make sacrifices for the constituency and was not in the race to steal or deceive the electorate.

She pledged that if elected her representation would be guided by integrity, equality, strength, action and peace, with transparency, accountability and effective performance as key priorities.

Her manifesto focuses on education, quality healthcare, accountable leadership, youth and women empowerment, infrastructure and industrial development, sports, social services, community development, inclusivity, peace, agribusiness and enterprise support.

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She promised effective legislative representation through the sponsorship and co-sponsorship of bills and motions that would promote the interests and development of the people of the three local government areas.

On education, Akande pledged to support learning from early childhood to tertiary level through improved school infrastructure, bursaries, access to digital learning tools and the upgrading of classroom facilities.

On healthcare, she promised to advocate improved public hospitals, access to essential medical services and the provision of adequate equipment and facilities in existing health institutions.

She also pledged transparent management of constituency funds, open budgets and regular updates on projects.

Her youth empowerment plans, according to her include skills training, business support and youth participation in decision-making, while women would benefit from initiatives promoting access to grants and microloans for small-scale businesses.