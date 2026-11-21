The Osun State chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has passed a vote of no confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, while passing a resounding vote of confidence in its State Chairman, Adewale Adebayo.

This was contained in a statement signed by five executive members of the party in the state, including the state woman leader, Boore Rachel; the secretary, Babarinde Nurudeen; the organising secretary, Idowu Olaoluwa; the youth leader, Adebayo Opeyemi; and Fasogbon Sunday, who signed on behalf of the APM local government chairmen.

The state executives of the party, in the statement, accused Dantalle of deliberately marginalising Osun State and undermining the party structure, while praising Adebayo for building and sustaining the party in the state.

The executives said Dantalle excluded Osun State party leaders from National Executive Council (NEC) meetings and other critical decision-making processes of the party.

They described the exclusion as an affront to the party’s constitution, internal democracy and the principles of inclusiveness upon which a political party should operate.

“The National Chairman’s leadership style has created unnecessary divisions, weakened the morale of party faithful and frustrated efforts to build a formidable political structure capable of delivering electoral victories for the party”.

The chapter warned that the continued sidelining of Osun State was undermining grassroots mobilisation for the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, and other candidates flying the party’s flag in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

“We believe that no political party can achieve meaningful electoral success by alienating its established structures and leaders at the grassroots. The actions of the National Chairman, if left unchecked, could spell doom for the party’s electoral fortunes in 2027”.

In sharp contrast, the executives said Adebayo was a committed and experienced party administrator whose contributions to the growth and expansion of APM in the South-West could not be overlooked.

They noted that Adebayo, having served the party for the longest number of years among its chairmen in the South-West, deserved recognition, respect and cooperation from the national leadership rather than marginalisation.

The statement praised his commitment to youth inclusion, saying his sustained efforts in attracting and integrating young people into the party had significantly expanded its membership base and made youths a major pillar of APM’s political strength in Osun State.

It also commended his political networking and mobilisation skills, which, the executives said, had enabled him to woo several influential political figures and prominent leaders from other political parties into APM, thereby strengthening its structure and widening its political reach across the state.

“The growing acceptance of the party in Osun State is a reflection of Adebayo’s consistency, dedication and ability to bring people together irrespective of their previous political affiliations”.

“We stand firmly behind Hon. Adewale Adebayo. His years of service, sacrifices and commitment to building APM in Osun State must not be disregarded,” it added.

The Osun executives called on the National Leader of the party, Governor Bala Mohammed, and other critical stakeholders to urgently intervene and caution the national chairman against actions capable of further destabilising the party.

They urged the national leadership to prevail on Dantalle to embrace inclusive leadership, respect the established structures of the party in the states and accord Osun State the recognition and participation it deserved in national affairs.

“Leadership should be about building bridges, strengthening existing structures and encouraging participation, not creating divisions through deliberate exclusion and marginalisation.”

Despite their grievances against the national chairman, the executives reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the ideals and continued growth of the party.

“We will continue supporting the party and all its candidates in the forthcoming 2027 general election. Our disagreement with the National Chairman should not be misconstrued as a rejection of the party,” the statement said.