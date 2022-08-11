Osun APM holds congress, elects new excos

The incumbent chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adewale Simon Adebayo has been reelected as the chairman of the party in Osun State.

Adebayo, an incumbent chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Osun State was reelected unopposed at a congress monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday.

The state congress which commenced on Wednesday at about 9.45 am also produced Adegoke Muritala Abiodun, Osun Central Deputy Chairman, Oke Olayinka, Osun East Deputy Chairman and Adeyinka Marcus Abiola, Osun West Deputy Chairman.

Babarinde Nurudeen Idowu emerged as State Secretary, Olubunmi Olabamiji was elected Woman Leader, Gracious Egeles emerged as State Publicity Secretary while Ojo Adetunji was elected as Asst. Publicity Secretary among other offices.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the party, Adewale Simon Adebayo said Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) is the only party that will protect the yearning and aspirations of the people of Osun State.

He added that with the new vigour, APM will provide leadership that will defend the heritage of Osun. We shall work assiduously towards ensuring our party compete favourably with other major political parties.

Other elected executives include Treasurer, Awujoola Sakirat Abiola, Financial secretary, Albert Gbenga Odesola, Welfare Benjamin Popoola Abioye, Auditor Adewunmi Rukayat Mudasiru, Organising Secretary Ebenezer Babatope Aderibigbe, Youth leader, Opeyemi Adebayo, Ex-officio 1, Morenikeji Azeez, Ex-officio 11 Sodiq Ameringun, Ex officio 111 Anifat Bolanle Adedoja and legal adviser Isiaka Adeboye.