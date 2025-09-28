Osun APC risks losing 2026 guber election if candidate is imposed —Akinrinade

As the 2026 governorship election in Osun State approaches, the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to hold its primaries between November 24 and December 15, 2025. In this interview with PHILIP IBITOYE, Olufunsho Akinrinade, an APC member from Ife Federal Constituency, speaks on how the APC can choose the best candidate to win.

How would you describe the situation in Osun APC as we approach the 2026 governorship election?

The APC in Osun State is confident and in very good spirits at the moment. Party members are fully engaged as the various candidates are involved in statewide consultations, and the momentum is building up towards the emergence of our governorship candidate.

In your view, which of the aspirants truly has the capacity to deliver victory for APC against Governor Ademola Adeleke and why?

Firstly, I would like to say that all the candidates in the APC thus far are qualified … As a matter of fact, our former governor [Mr] Gboyega Oyetola, would have been our most viable candidate if he had made up his mind to run for election since 2023. As it is now, in my view, the aspirants that had backgrounds in PDP or had associated with PDP in Osun have a slight advantage because the progressive camp is no longer fully intact with the exit of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Since they [aspirants that had associated with PDP] have existing structures and followers within the opposition, I think it offers them more flexibility. Those candidates are Senator Iyiola Omisore; Prince Dotun Babayemi and Dr Akin Ogunbiyi in order of preference. My personal preference is Senator Iyiola Omisore. I feel he has an edge over the other candidates because he has been a Deputy Governor, Senator of the Federal Republic, a National Secretary of our party at a critical time in this dispensation, an accomplished technocrat, and has also contested twice previously. You know the saying, “third time lucky.” Most importantly, I believe he is the only aspirant that has the clout for the battle ahead.

Why are you emphasising the need for a level playing field in the primaries, and have there been moves by party leaders to tilt the process toward a preferred aspirant?

The beauty of democracy is the freedom of the people to choose those whom they want to represent them. That was an integral part of the struggle of NADECO [National Democratic Coalition]. Although I was not an active member of that movement, I was a victim — I barely managed to escape with my life when armed agents of the state fire-bombed my father’s house, after which I spent the remaining period of Abacha’s government in exile in Trinidad and Tobago. I believe it is always good to put your best foot forward. If a candidate cannot win the popular vote within his own party, how can he expect to win the general election? I believe free and fair primary election, especially when using the direct method, is a good test of popularity and it fosters the feeling of inclusivity. However, the downside is that it can be expensive for the aspirants. If the party’s aspirant is obtained by popular demand, then at least 50 per cent of the job is done, especially when we claim to be the largest political party in Africa.

If the leadership insists on consensus rather than primary, what impact do you believe that will have on APC’s chances in 2026?

Well, if they insist on consensus, it depends on the form it takes. Consensus is built, not imposed. However, consensus is a recognised and legal way of conducting primaries. Those signifying interest now do not become aspirants until they buy the party forms, and after that, every single one must voluntarily agree to withdraw from the race in writing. That is why the imposition of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the presidential candidate of APC failed in 2023 — that and other factors. So I think it might be late for outright consensus. If all the aspirants are not satisfied with the selection process, it will have a negative effect on the outcome of our 2026 election.

You’ve been critical of former Governor Oyetola’s perceived influence in the process. Do you believe he still has the legitimacy or political capital to impose a candidate on the party?

Yes. Well, he is the leader of the party and our representative in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), so his political capacity is not in doubt, and he might succeed in imposing his candidate, Bola Oyebamiji. But I know for a fact that he did not carry all critical stakeholders along when making this decision. So, if he succeeds, it will cause unnecessary discontent which will lead to all manner of intrigues that would be detrimental to the outcome. State actors are relying on him for patronage and federal appointments, so they are not telling him the truth. But honest and dedicated party members are complaining quietly. I don’t necessarily blame them; it is not always easy to speak truth to power, especially when you feel that your destiny is in their hands. What I am saying without mincing words is that it is difficult enough for an incumbent governor to impose a replacement, but it might be morally unacceptable for an incumbent who failed at re-election to impose one.

