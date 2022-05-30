Osun APC primaries: Aspirants unhappy over delay in announcement of results, call for cancellation

House of Assembly and National assembly aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday called for the total cancellation of the primary elections conducted by the party leadership last Thursday and Friday to elect new assembly members candidates of the party in the 2023 elections.

The aspirants who expressed their anger at the failure of the party leadership to release the results of the elections six days after the exercise, charged the concerned authorities to organise a fresh election and discard the one earlier conducted. They said they have no confidence in its outcome.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, dismissed the claim saying, the aspirants are not well informed on what electoral law is all about.

Speaking through Sunday Akere, his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, the governor insisted that the results were ready and would be ratified before being released.

He, however, said that the outcome of the exercise would be known by tomorrow after the ratification.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





However, at a press conference at the Oranmiyan House in Osogbo, jointly addressed by 12 aspirants of The Osun Progressives (TOP) caucus of the party and read by Waseeu Adebayo, a two-term House of Assembly member from Olorunda State Constituency, they expressed their displeasure on the development which they claimed could retard the progress of the party.

In a paper presented to newsmen at the end of the conference signed by Adebayo of Olorunda State Constituency; Owoade Ademola Adeyemi, Irewole/Isokan State Constituency; Wahab Kazeem, Olanrewaju Ifelodun State Constituency; Babalola Iqmal Opeyemi, Ede South State Constituency; Kolawole Olalere Victor, Ilesa East State Constituency; Mrs Adesola Arawole Adegbite, Odo-Otin State Constituency; Olaoye Abdulhakeem, Osogbo State Constituency; Mrs Olaniyi Shariat Olanike, Ayedaade State Constituency; Kasali Nurudeen Adelaja

Iwo State Constituency; Opadola Abdullahi Amobi, Olaoluwa State Constituency; Komolafe Akinlabi Richard, Ijesha-South Federal Constituency and Ibrahim Oyekunle,

Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, they referred to the election as a charade and sham which lacked credibility and fairness.