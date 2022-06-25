Osun: APC national chairman jittery over Adeleke’s popularity —PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday observed that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has become jittery over the popularity of the PDP governorship candidate in next month’s election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, hence his utterances seeking to incite party supporters.

The main opposition party accused the party boss of showing aversion to peaceful poll with his utterances during the inauguration of the APC National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary said Abdulahi should know that his resort to incitement in the forthcoming election in Osun State “cannot save the colourless, rejected and sinking Governor Gboyega Oyetola from inevitable defeat in the July 16, 2022 poll.”

The PDP described the statement by the APC boss as “reckless, irresponsible and shows the level of APC’s aversion to peaceful electoral process and disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.”

The PDP added: “It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not a warfare! Directing his party members to “go down to the trenches” in the Osun State Governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.

“Abdullahi Adamu’s comment further confirms that the APC is in mortal fear of Senator Adeleke’s soaring popularity, realizing that Governor Oyetola is no match for Senator Adeleke; a blunt reality for which the APC National Chairman has now become frenetic.

“It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered.

“More provoking is Abdullahi Adamu’s brazen assertion that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive “posture” against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.

“Nigerians clearly observed the nerviness and dread of defeat written all over the APC National Chairman’s face while inaugurating and threatening the APC’s National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election not to come back crying in defeat; a fate that already awaits the APC on July 16.

“Abdullahi Adamu should know that the Osun State Governorship election is not about incitements, issuing of threats and grandstanding as a ruling Party. He must understand that this election is a referendum on the monumental failure of the APC in Osun State and that the people are solidly behind Senator Ademola Adeleke in their resolve to liberate themselves from the stranglehold of the incompetent, vicious and inhumane APC administration in Osun State.

“Governor Oyetola in the last four years, displayed unparalleled incompetence in governance and ran the most ineffective and clueless administration in the history of Osun State.

“This is why the people of Osun State are determined to kick out Governor Oyetola and elect Senator Ademola Adeleke who, in any event, defeated Governor Oyetola fair and square in the September 2018 governorship election.”

The PDP, therefore, cautioned Adamu to retreat and rein in his thugs, political terrorists and band of riggers as they will be stiffly resisted by the people.

The party also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the APC National Chairman to order and advise him to “accept the imminent defeat that awaits Governor Oyetola and the APC on July 16.”