Osun APC guber. primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola

By Tribune Online
Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola was absent in his Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesha of Ilesha East and lost to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the ongoing primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola whose presence was not felt during the exercise was said to have been sent on an errand outside the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman of his ward, Adegoke Saheed, made this known while speaking with newsmen.

According to him, “the process did not go well at all. I challenged the register book they brought because it is not the register we used during the registration.”

“I was the supervisor then. I supervised the whole ward. I appointed those that registered them in the unit. During the accreditation, there are some people that belonged to us and their names could not be found in the register book they brought. I challenged them. I made them know that the register has been doctored. They did not listen because they are incumbent and they are many.”

“After the accreditation, I asked them what is the total number of accredited voters. They said they can’t tell me until after the voting. 

“To my own knowledge, all the accredited members can not be up to 300. When they started counting, I started seeing so many faces that I didn’t know. I saw a man from ward 4, ward 10 is also there, but they did not listen to me. They counted over 300 for Oyetola and been they counted us to 146, they said they should not count again. They disrupted the whole process and ended everything there.”

“They did not show us the result sheet. They packed the whole thing and started running. It was in the morning, we learnt that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has gone for an official assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari. That is why he was not around to monitor or participate in the process.”

“If the Minister were to be around, they will listen to him with all my complaints. They wouldn’t have used the incumbent power they used.”

Osun APC guber. primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola
