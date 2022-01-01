Osun APC crisis deepens, court asked to put exco on hold

THE crisis rocking the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) in Osun State has worsened with a suit filed at the Osun StateHigh Court, Ikire Division, by some members of the party.

The applicants, Olubunmi Odetayo and Esther Olanrewaju filed a motion exparte on behalf of themselves and executives of the state chapter of the party for an interim order of the court directing parties to the suit to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the motion on notice dated 25 November, 2021Gboyega Famodun, Tajudeen Lawal, KudiratFakokunde, AkinwemimoAdegoke, Kamar Olabisiand the APC are joined as the six defendants, respectively, in the suit filed by the plaintiff’s counsel, EmmanuelOpeyemi and DayoOmoniyi.

The applicants are also seeking an interim order of the court restraining the sixth defendant, APC, from inaugurating the other defendants as executive members of the party pending the final determination of the suit.

They are also praying the court to restrain the defendants from parading themselves as executive members of the party pending the final determination of the motion “and for such further orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

An affidavit in support of the motion exparte was deposed by a clerk to the applicant’s counsel, Imoleayo Ademiloye.No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

