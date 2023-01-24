Osun APC blasts Adeleke, says he lacks prerequisites to govern Osun

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said that the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke lacks the prerequisites to govern a complex state like Osun where upwardly mobile men and women are abundant in quantum.

The party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal in a statement in Osogbo, argued that there is nothing to show that Adeleke’s administration is ready to add value to the state as those who have been running the government for him are more interested in the instant monetary gains derivable from it instead of rendering selfless services that would be beneficial, on the long run, to the people of the state.

According to him, “the governor is not imbued with the leadership qualities that have been making him miss every one of his steps in the policy-making since his ascension to power as the state governor on November 27th, 2022.”

Lawal queried Adeleke if he wasn’t worried that his administration has brought large-scale insecurity where the lives and property of the people are no longer safe as the state has become a breeding colony for notorious political thugs who attack and kill their victims who are mostly members of the opposition APC at will?

He, however, maintained that belligerence, militancy and propaganda can not bail him out of his political conundrum as he cannot steer the ship of the state.





The Acting State APC Chairman who marked the script of the Adeleke administration told him that it has scored zero in the statutory duty of the protection of lives and property of the people irrespective of their political leanings since he came on board.

He observed that it was disturbing and worrisome that information abound that the Ede country home of the Adeleke’s has become a haven for the political thugs who have been operating unhindered across the state.

Lawal stated that there has been nothing to portray the Adeleke administration as having understanding or running a democratic government as the tones of comments from all the governor’s aides are offensive, dictatorial, abusive, combative and non-explanatory which have no place in a democratic dispensation.

The state APC chairman told Adeleke that his use of thugs to oppress, suppress and subjugate the opposition would be counter-productive as history has shown that it is the same thugs that would sooner than later consume their paymaster.

Lawal who reminded Adeleke and the PDP that too many cooks spoil the soup wondered what his government is doing with the retinue of 300 media aides who have been working at cross purposes and subsequently succeeding in embarrassing his government because they lack the rules of engagement.

He equally wondered where the funds required to pay these aides would come from since the government claimed it inherited an empty Treasury.

He said that Adeleke’s media aides rather than explaining and educating citizens on the policy of the government are outdoing one another in needlessly verbally attacking and insulting the people who are yearning for the understanding of the government policies.

Lawal, who hinted that his party, the APC, knows that it is practically impossible for one to give what he doesn’t possess, noted that Adeleke’s approach to governance is pedestrian, nauseating and archaic.

The APC chairman asked Adeleke why his administration has been getting everything wrong since its inception starting with its inability to successfully distribute 40 bags of rice per ward across the state in the commemoration of the last Christmas and New Year festivities.

He disclosed that surprisingly, a fact-check revealed that only five bags of rice were delivered at each ward while the remaining 35 bags per ward found their way into the nets of the PDP political vampires who had been out of power for the past 12 years.

Lawal wondered why a government if it is serious or has a mission or a vision would be thinking of digging 332 boreholes across the state on one per ward basis without taking into consideration the environmental hazard it portends to mark its hundred days in office.