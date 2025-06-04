Osun APC, Adeleke’s spokesperson clash over governor’s visit to Tinubu

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Governor Ademola Adeleke that there is no vacancy for him in the party, amid speculation about his possible defection.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, made the statement after Adeleke, his brother Dr Deji Adeleke, and nephew David Adeleke visited President Bola Tinubu.

“APC will not allow Adeleke to join the national ruling party because its ticket is not for sale. As a matter of fact, as of today, we don’t see Adeleke as a member or part of APC as a party,” Owoeye said.

He added that the APC in Osun is the party to beat and implied that Adeleke’s PDP tenure is ending.

However, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, dismissed rumors of the governor’s defection to APC, stating that Adeleke remains a member and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

Rasheed described the visit to President Tinubu as a routine courtesy visit, cautioning against reading defection intentions into it.

“This clarification was made by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who faulted media speculations on imminent defection of the governor All to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“The media speculation about likely or imminent defection is fake news. Governor Adeleke remains a member and leader of the PDP in Osun state.

“The visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a routine courtesy visit. Any reading of defection agenda into the visit is mere fake news,” the statement clarified.

He stressed that, the governor remains a bonafide member and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun.

