Osun ANA Chairman, Zakariyah, congratulates Adeleke, Igbalaye

The Chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Osun State Chapter, Mr Bunyamin Sijuwade Zakariyah, has congratulated the newly elected Governor in the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his recent inauguration as the 6th executive governor.

Zakariyah also felicitated the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, describing him as a proud ambassador of Osogbo and a round peg in a round hole.

The ANA Chairman made this known on the sidelines of Osun ANA executive meeting held on Friday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He opined that the level of preparedness and responsiveness showcased by the new governor in the last few days confirmed his capacity and competence to turn around the fortunes of the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He explained that despite suffocating political environment, Adeleke remained steadfast and undaunted, imploring him to sustain those virtues that endeared him to the electorate.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his recent inauguration as the 6th Executive Governor of Osun State, obviously, he is a man of destiny and great valour, he remains a phenomenon to study.

“I want to enjoin the good people of Osun to cooperate with him and increase the bar of their support for him, as he possesses the necessary zeal and capacity to deliver democratic deliverables in the State.





“I also congratulate my brother, the newly appointed SSG, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye. He is a shrewd administrator par excellence, he combines intellectual strength with native intelligence, sincerely, His Excellency had made the best choice,” Zakariyah said.

Also, the duo of Engineer Oladipo Taliat Kola and Mr Olagunju Afeez, the Vice Chairman and Auditor of the association respectively, while congratulating the new governor reiterated the resolve of ANA in the state to strengthen qualitative education.

They both appealed to the new government in the state to prioritize quality education and invest more on infrastructural facility across all schools in the state, as they harped on the need to put necessary mechanism in place to enhance reading culture among pupils.