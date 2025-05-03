Osun agog as new Owa Obokun, Adesuyi Haastrup, to be crowned on May 23

Excitement and celebration have gripped the town of Ilesa and the wider Osun State as preparations reach a fever pitch for the coronation of Prince Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, scheduled for May 23.

The announcement of the coronation date has sent waves of jubilation through Ijesa land, as indigenes at home and in the diaspora prepare to witness a historic moment, the installation of a new paramount ruler following the passage of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran in 2022.

Prince Haastrup, a respected technocrat and seasoned administrator with deep royal lineage, was unanimously selected after a traditional and rigorous kingmaking process involving the kingmakers of Ilesa and key stakeholders in Ijesaland. His emergence has been met with widespread approval, with many describing him as a bridge between tradition and modernity.

Markets are bustling, cultural troupes are rehearsing, and the town is undergoing beautification as residents and traditional institutions prepare for an influx of guests from across Nigeria and beyond. The coronation ceremony, expected to be held at the Owa’s Palace in Ilesa, will feature traditional rites, cultural displays, and royal blessings, all steeped in the rich heritage of the Ijesa people.

Prince Adesuyi Haastrup, known for his humility and vision, has pledged to prioritise unity, development, and cultural preservation in Ijesaland. In his first public statement after his selection, he expressed deep gratitude to the people of Ijesa land and promised to rule with wisdom, fairness, and openness.

As May 23 approaches, all eyes are on Ilesa, where history will be made once again with the crowning of a new King, one expected to uphold the legacy of the Owa Obokun and usher in a new era of progress for the kingdom.

