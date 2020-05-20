Osun agency empowers cassava farmers with N5m

Osun State Micro Credit Agency on Tuesday empowered cassava farmers as part of the state government’s efforts to revamp the agriculture sector in the state.

Tribune Online reports that the agency said the development was aimed at meeting the needs of the seasonal cassava farmers.

This was even as the beneficiaries lauded the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for its continued support to farmers in the state.

Speaking during the symbolic presentation of N5milion cheque to the beneficiaries, the General Manager, Osun Micro Credit Agency, Mr Dayo Babaranti, said the agency initiated the intervention as part of the efforts to motivate the farmers whose farms had been certified.

Babaranti noted that the fund would also help the beneficiaries to procure necessary farm inputs in their quests to meet up with and take the good advantage of the planting season.

He maintained that members of the 25 selected and accredited groups under the aegis of WAJEMCO Agricultural Food and Commercial Enterprises across Isokan and Irewole local government areas had been given N200,000 each for cassava plantation.

According to him, thousands of Osun citizens whose businesses and investments are domiciled in the state had benefited from the series of empowerment programmes of the agency since its establishment.

Speaking on the terms and conditions to access the agency’s grant, Babaranti said the agency must be convinced on the purpose to which the beneficiaries would use the fund.

He stated: “The mandate of our agency is to empower people of the state by giving them funds to start their businesses or support their existing businesses. We give out cash in the form of grants to businessmen and women whose businesses and investments are located in the state.

“Today, we have given out N5million to members of 25 groups who had been certified to have met our grants’ principles and guidelines. The disbursement of this grants is in furtherance of our commitment to support agriculture and agricultural production in the state.

“We did a similar thing in March this year where over N2million was disbursed to tomatoes farmers across seven local government areas in the state. As an agency, we make funds available for the people who want to do business in the state and we apply means of collecting such funds back,” Babaranti remarked.

Some of the farmers expressed gratitude to the government for the hands of support extended to them.

Abolade Islamiah, Opawale Saheed, Kayode Olanrewaju, Olayemi Awolola who received N200,000 each to boost their cassava plantation, promised to utilise the fund for the purpose it was meant.

Also, the Director of WAJEMCO Agricultural Food and Commercial Enterprises, Mr Jemilolu Solomon, applauded the administration of Oyetola for prioritising the welfare of farmers in the state.

