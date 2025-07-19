Osun: Adeleke set to flag off dualisation of Ila Orangun township road

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said at the weekend that he is set to flag off the dualisation of the Ila Orangun township road and the second phase of the dualisation of the Osogbo–Ikirun–Ila Odo (Kwara State Boundary) road.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor stated that his administration has positively transformed Osun State, as acknowledged by both local and international bodies. He cited several reports by federal agencies and non-governmental organizations that rated Osun highly across all indices.

“Our critics are worried by our extraordinary performance in less than three years, hence their resort to name-calling, blackmail, and libelous allegations. We will not be distracted by petty politicking and desperate attempts to derail our rigorous service to the people,” he said.

“In continuation of our pact and promises to the people, the residents of Ila Orangun, Ifelodun, and Odo Otin Local Government Areas will host me next week. I will be flagging off the dualisation of Ila Orangun township road, as well as the second phase of the Osogbo–Ikirun–Okuku highway dualisation.

“My team and I remain focused and undistracted. I commend the people of Osun for their support and unwavering commitment to good governance as represented by our administration.”

He continued, “The said politician and a few others have made various claims that are at variance with the reality and facts of our achievements in the infrastructure sector across Osun State.”

“These misrepresentations and misinformation have only strengthened my resolve to push ahead with the all-inclusive infrastructure upgrade and delivery of good governance in our dear state,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying while hosting some Osun elders who paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the governor, his administration’s efforts have been widely recognized. He cited several reports by federal agencies and non-governmental organizations that rated Osun very high across various developmental indices.

The statement added, “He highlighted several awards in areas such as infrastructure development, excellence in the health sector, improved examination performance ratings, digital economy innovation, agricultural mechanisation, sports sector reforms, business sector growth, water sector upgrades, and artisanal cooperative empowerment. He declared, ‘Our excellent performance has been affirmed by patriots, advocates of true development, friends, and even foes.’”

“The latest national fiscal transparency index for Q1 2025 ranks Osun fifth out of 36 states. Our administration is transparent, accountable, and fully compliant with due process requirements,” the statement concluded.

