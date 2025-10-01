Osun: Adeleke grants pardon to 36 convicts to mark Nigeria at 65

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Osun State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has granted Independence Day amnesty to 36 convicts currently serving sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that, “Governor Adeleke’s decision reflects the spirit of compassion, justice, and renewal which Nigeria’s Independence Day represents.

“As a government of the people, we remain committed to upholding justice while extending mercy to deserving citizens. This amnesty is not only a gesture of freedom but also a call for true rehabilitation, reintegration, and a fresh start for these individuals.”

He stressed that the gesture, made in line with the powers conferred on the Governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

In a proclamation issued under his hand and the Public Seal of Osun State, dated 24 September 2025, Governor Adeleke declared:

“WHEREAS, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria has granted amnesty to the convicted persons listed and attached hereto, who are subject to the jurisdiction of Osun State.

“NOW KNOW YE THAT I, Senator (Dr) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Paragraph (a) Subsection (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and acting in accordance with the Advisory Council of State designated under Subsection (2) of the said Section, am graciously pleased to extend my mercy to the said thirty-six (36) convicts.

“By this act, I remit and release unto them all pains, penalties, and punishments whatsoever that may have accrued from their convictions, and I hereby require all to whom it may concern to take due notice thereof.

“AND FOR SO DOING, this shall be a sufficient warrant. Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Osun State, Nigeria, this 24th day of September, 2025.”

The beneficiaries of this Independence Day amnesty include men and women convicted mostly of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy, many of whom had served substantial portions of their sentences.

List of convicts granted Independence Day Amnesty from Ilesa Correctional Centre are: Kehinde Ganiyu, Isiaka Mohammed, Oluwatosin Femi, Adebisi Adeniyi, Rotimi Paul, Oyewole Sunday, Ojo Adewale, Tajudeen Ridwan, Jokotola Quadri, Akinola Taofeek, Onibukun Adebisi, Azeez Afeez, Abdulgafar Quadri, Udoh Monday O., Babawale Saheed, Olasunkanmi Wasiu, Adetoro Toheeb, Mudashiru Lawal, Ismaila Wahab, Yinka Oyeniyi, Olaniyan Taofeek, Sheu Mumini, Ololade Bashit, Musibau Abdulkareem, Jamiu Sulaeeb, Jeremiah Ayuba, Abimbola Samad, Oladeji Tosin and Mathew Samuel.

Also, those granted amnesty from Ile-Ife Correctional Centre are: Yusuf Ola, Oyedeji Sunday, Ojo Olaoluwa, Ogunola Rafiu, Ayomide Amos, Usman Adefisan and Adedigba Abiodun,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE