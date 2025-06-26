Osun: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday to mark Hijrah 1447 AH

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday across the state to mark the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Rasheed Aderibigbe, in Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke urged residents to use the occasion to pray for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of both Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

He also advised that the Islamic New Year be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, stressing the importance of unity as a foundation for sustainable development.

“Let us use this spiritual occasion to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and mutual respect that the Hijrah embodies,” the statement added.

