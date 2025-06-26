Latest News

Osun: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday to mark Hijrah 1447 AH

Adeolu Adeyemo
Adeleke declares public holiday to mark Hijrah 1447 AH, Osun free medical checkup, Gov Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday across the state to mark the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Rasheed Aderibigbe, in Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke urged residents to use the occasion to pray for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of both Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

ALSO READ: Police arrest four undergraduates with guns, charms in Osun

He also advised that the Islamic New Year be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, stressing the importance of unity as a foundation for sustainable development.

“Let us use this spiritual occasion to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and mutual respect that the Hijrah embodies,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Wike and Akpabio at the commissioning of Kugbo Bus Terminal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Kugbo bus terminal: FCT residents will no longer suffer ‘one chance’ crimes – Tinubu
Next Article SDP logo and the party's suspended National Chairman, Musa Gabam, SDP notifies INEC of Gabam’s suspension over alleged fraud, gross misconduct SDP notifies INEC of Gabam’s suspension over alleged fraud, gross misconduct

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×