Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday approved the appointment of principal officers for the University of Ilesa.

The names of principal officers approved for the appointment are; Vice Chancellor: Professor Taiwo Olufemi ASAOLU; Registrar: Mr. Funso Olawale OJO, Bursar: Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun OYEKANMI and Liberian: Mr. Adewale Amobi OGUNSIPE.

Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, who made this known in his office in Abere, issued letters of appointments to the principal officers, with a charge to them to uphold virtues of professionalism and integrity which endeared them to the State Governor and which recommended them for the appointments.

While hosting appointees in his office, the SSG further advised them to maintain their integrity and contribute rigorously to the advancement of the institution with their wealth of experiences.

Taiwo Asaolu is a Nigerian professor of accounting and finance. He is also a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is the former Dean, faculty of administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Prof Asaolu was the Chairman of the University of Ilesa Review Committee which was set up by Governor Adeleke to address all outstanding issues for the eventual take off of the University.

