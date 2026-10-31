Osun: Accord’s Olajengbesi donates 300KVA transformer to Ilo-Ijesa

…ends 14 years of unstable electricity

The candidate of the Accord Party for Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has donated a brand new 300KVA transformer to Ilo-Ijesa community in Oriade Local Government, ending 14 years of unstable electricity in the area.

Olajengbesi, who served as Spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election campaign, fulfilled a pledge he made in August during his campaign tour ahead of recently concluded guber poll across the constituency.

He had promised to deliver the transformer in October, before the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of Pelumi Olajengbesi Campaign Organization (POCO), Sodiq Lawal Chocomilo, the transformer was received with wild jubilation by the community chairman, Mr. Dapo Ajakaye, leaders and residents, who disclosed that the community had been experiencing unstable electricity and low current since 2012.

Olajengbesi, while donating the transformer, said his intervention was driven by a burden for community development and economic well-being.

“Our people invest so much in this country, they pay taxes, they vote, but what public officials offer does not correspond with the people’s investment,” he said.

The legal practitioner lamented that while some politicians get richer and build private schools that ordinary people cannot afford, boasting that their children attend the best schools, communities under their representation live in total darkness.

“That is not representation, that is wickedness,” he declared.

He further decried the uncontrollable appetite for money among a class of people in positions of power.

“Nigeria has a class of people in positions of power with an uncontrollable appetite for money — those who can kill and die for money. There are provisions for basic social amenities like transformers, solar lights and boreholes, but they are diverted to private firms owned by some politicians.”

“We waste resources on things that do not matter, like oath-taking, and other dangerous rituals to hold on to power, instead of reviving and restoring our communities,” he added.

Olajengbesi commended the community chairman, Mr. Ajakaye, describing him as a selfless leader.

“I want to thank the chairman for his selflessness. At a time when many leaders collect money and abandon their people, he refused. He kept knocking on every door until help came. We need more leaders like him,” he said.

“I am not yet in office, but I made a promise in August and I have fulfilled it in October. That is the assurance I am giving. I don’t want my people to curse me tomorrow. When I promise, I will do it. This transformer is not a campaign, it is an assurance that a new era of responsible representation is possible,” Olajengbesi added.

In his response, Ajakaye, speaking on behalf of the residents, thanked Olajengbesi for the historic intervention.

“For 14 years, we have been having unstable electricity. When you told us that the transformer would be provided, I thought it was a bluff to earn our votes during the guber election. But you came in August, saw our suffering, and today you have ended our darkness. We have adopted you as our son and our light,” he said.

The commissioning ceremony was witnessed by youth groups, women leaders and artisans who said the transformer would boost small businesses and bring economic revival to the community.