Osun: Accord Party accuses APC, PDP of buying, stockpiling voter cards

Osun State Chapter of Accord Party, on Sunday, said it has uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to massively engage in vote buying in the July 16, 2022 election.

The party also accused APC and PDP of engaging in buying and stockpiling of voters cards, going by the information at its disposal.

A statement signed by Mr. Stephen Owolabi, the media aide to Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the party’s governorship candidate, noted that “as it is now, many agents of both the PDP and APC are moving around the wards and units inducing electorate with money while promising them more money on the election day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are not afraid because our candidate is more acceptable to Osun people than any of them. But we need to speak out because we are sure these moves will plunge Osun into serious crisis.

“The recent arrest of agents of one of the political parties and INEC officials in Ijesaland over voters cards’ buying was as a pointer to our concern.

“Majority of the electorate are yet to get their voter’s cards despite seeing their names in the register and nobody, not even INEC has any information on when the cards will be ready for collection. Who knows maybe the cards have been bought over by these desperate politicians?

“Again, we have it on good authority that the essence of the large number of the campaign committees by both APC and PDP was to raise enough funds for vote buying.”