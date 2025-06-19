Osun 2026: Why we endorsed Ogunbiyi for APC guber ticket — Iwo stakeholders

The Akin Ogunbiyi Support Group, (AOSG) has described renowned entrepreneur, Dr Akin ogunbiyi as the best option for Osun State, following his endorsement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in 2026, by the Iwo Federal Constituency stakeholders.

According to the support group, Ogunbiyi’s exposure to business, politics and other endeavours made him the best person to raise the bar of good governance in the state.

The APC leaders in Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency endorsed the group chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance as the preferred candidate for the governorship position in the 2026 election.

The endorsement was signed by among others, a legal luminary, Asiwaju Gbadegesin Adedeji; leader of the constituency, Honourable Femi Kehinde; former Member, House of Representatives, Ayedire LG, Honourable George Jolaoye; former member, House of Representatives for Ola-Oluwa Local government area, and Honourable Semiu Ayofe (Iwo LG).

They affirmed their trust and confidence in the capability of Ogunbiyi for the position of governor.

The AOSG, in the statement signed by Emmanuel Mani stated: “We are delighted with this endorsement and see this as confirming our earlier support for Dr Ogunbiyi who we see as the best to project the interest of the party in the forthcoming election.

“Though the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party government has its major weaknesses, we in the OASG believe that a rooted candidate with deep capacity will be needed to remove the incumbent administration.

“For us, we see Dr Ogunbiyi with his extensive experience in management, politics and connection with the people as the best option available for the party and that is why we believe that he got the unanimous endorsement of the major leaders of the federal constituency.

“We thus enjoin other stakeholders to follow suit as their own commitment towards bringing Osun State back to the path of progress.”

