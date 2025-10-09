Osun 2026: Why I want to be next governor — Babayemi

…already visited 200 out of 332 wards

Omooba Dotun Babayemi, a foremost governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has stated that his desires to be the next governor of the state stemmed from his vision to strategically transform it from where it is currently,to become a reference point in the country in the near future.

Babayemi, who has reached a 200th-ward mark out of the 332 wards in his ongoing statewide ward-to-ward tour, assured that transforming the state would become achievable through a focused governance and purposeful leadership.

The leading governorship hopeful made these known at his during his Ward tour held at Ward 3, Olufi and Ward 2,Otun Balogun, his own ward,in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, where he visited the 200th Ward out of the 332 wards in the state

“At the risk of sounding off, I dare say where others promise, I bring execution. Where politics divides, I unite. I offer the competence, integrity, and inclusiveness required to deliver real progress. With grassroots trust and global perspective, I am best positioned to win for our party and govern effectively for our people if given the opportunity” the popular governorship aspirant assured.

He lamented that 34 years after its creation, the state had not made significant advancement even with the abundance of human and material resources as envisioned by its founding fathers and other proponents.

“Today,Osun State stands at a crossroads:Rich in human talent, culture, and natural resources, yet burdened by unemployment, weak infrastructure, and untapped opportunities.These reasons and the calls from our good people in and outside the state, have propelled me to join the race in order to become the Osun State Governor in 2026. More importantly, this is to enable us chart a new direction;one that secures prosperity for every family, empowers our youth, and restores trust in governance” he stressed

Decrying the level of degradation in the state, Babayemi called for the forging of a common front to ensure that the APC was brought back to power in the state by 2026; explaining,”Osun cannot afford another cycle of missed opportunities. With people valued support, we can deliver a state where every child can dream, every youth can achieve, and every family can thrive”

He assured that with human and natural endowments the state was blessed with, assured that they would be harnessed to ensure that the state becomes a support base for other states, especially those in southwest of the country.

“In this regard,if given the opportunity to lead the state, our major task which is doable, will be to transform it into a powerhouse of the Southwest — a state where jobs are abundant, schools are modern, healthcare is reliable, and our cultural heritage drives both pride and prosperity” he further assured

On the significance of the statewide ward-to-ward tour which cut across urban and rural areas, he reiterated that it has helped in exposing their needs and challenges,a development he added, would assist in simplifying areas of governance.

“The reason behind us going out is to be able to understand the challenges in the state across board; urban areas and rural areas. This is so that when we put our manifesto together, it will address the issues that will actually move the state forward, not just for this generation but the generations to come. And I can say without any shadow of doubt, that we know what the issues are across every nook and cranny of the state. And that has positioned us to be able to address these areas when we get into governance” Babayemi maintained

The aspirant also noted that he has been using the opportunity offered by the ward-ward visit as a platform, to preach unity among the party members across the state so that the perceived cracks within the party would be mended before the election next year.

“So I want to encourage that our people should come together. We are one big family. Our unity is key. It is only in coming together as a family or as a unit, because everybody currently in the race is confident to be governor. But it is in healing the cracks, ensuring that the fractures that have been within the party are put aside, that we can be assured of victory.By coming together as one, we will be able not only to win the 2026 election, but will also be able to deliver significant votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027. We are sure that we will be able to deliver over a million votes for APC for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” he added

The Gbongan-born Prince expressed the optimism that the benefits of the ward-based initiative of President Tinubu’s administration would soon be felt by the people of the state, especially those at the grassroots.

“The key message I want to pass is that,as we’re approaching a time where the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to be felt in this state.we’re going to move away from the disparity and the challenges that we currently see within our communities. Once APC comes back to power, we will be able to effectively cater for the safety, security and the welfare of the citizens of Osun”

It is recalled that Babayemi had concluded a month-long consultative meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state by visiting each of the 30 local government areas before commencing the ongoing ward-to-ward tour across the state.

