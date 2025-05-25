Osun 2026: We’ll not align with anyone, Aregbesola tells supporters

Ahead of the Osun state 2026 governorship election, a former Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, said that he and his political group, ‘Omoluabi progressives’, will not align with any political party before securing victory at the poll.

The ex-interior Minister who made this known at the celebration of his 68th birthday held in Osogbo, maintained that, “We are not aligning with any political party nor anyone, we are standing alone for the election.

“With God, we will secure victory. Those who deceive themselves that we are aligning with some people are only deceiving themselves; we are not aligning with anyone, we are standing alone.

“By this time, next year, we will be looking at Abere, and God will secure it for us.”

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory messages to Aregbesola, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke described him as a man endowed with an incredible sense of purpose, utilising his God-given knowledge and energy to initiatives that will impact lives and transform societies.

The governor commended the celebrant’s courage and conviction, which he said, stands him out as a politician with a difference.

He also acknowledged his pronounced contributions to the progress that Osun state has made so far and applauded his life of service and impact.

The governor gave kudos to the former Minister of Interior for giving a good account of himself in the various public offices entrusted to him by offering impactful service deliveries and praised the celebrant’s cherished history of dedicated services to Osun state and Nigeria as a whole as governor and minister, respectively.

“I celebrate my dear Egbon, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, as he marks his 68th birthday today. Ogbeni Aregbesola is a man endowed with an incredible sense of purpose, utilising his God-given knowledge and energy to initiatives that will impact lives and transform societies,” the Governor noted in a congratulatory message.

He added, “Regardless of our political differences, I hold Ogbeni Aregbesola in the highest esteem because of his contributions to the progress made in Osun state so far.

“I join family, friends and wishers to honour his many impacts, particularly in the area of creating opportunities for young people.

“I pray that Almighty Allah blesses Ogbeni with more celebrations and enjoys more years in good health and sound mind to contribute more to the growth and development of Osun state.”

Also, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said, Aregbesola “is not just a political figure; he is an institution of progressive ideology, a grassroots mobilizer, and an unapologetic defender of the masses.

“His contributions to the enthronement of participatory democracy and infrastructural transformation both in Lagos and Osun States remain glaring testimonies to his legacy. As a true comrade and revolutionary thinker, his politics has always been people oriented and focused on building sustainable development from the foundation upward.”

The monarch, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Otunba Moses Olafare, stressed that, “this special milestone of 68 fruitful years, the House of Oduduwa prays that Olodumare grants Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola sound health, enduring grace, and renewed strength to keep championing noble causes for the emancipation and upliftment of our people.

“May your wisdom continue to serve as a compass for justice, good governance, and equity in the land.”

While appreciating hundreds of his political followers, well-wishers and his kindred who graced the occasion, Aregbesola appreciated them all and appreciated his creator for sparing his life to witness another year in life.

