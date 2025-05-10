Osun 2026: Senator Omoworare inaugurates three-member team

A well-attended inauguration and strategic political gathering was held recently at the residence of Senator Babajide Omoworare in Ile-Ife, where three-member teams to coordinate his gubernatorial ambition were inaugurated across all the local governments and the area office.

The event drew party leaders, Iyalojas, Babalojas, youth leaders, and community stakeholders, serving as a unified declaration of support for Senator Omoworare’s ambition to return Osun State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) through a people-centred and victory-assured campaign.

Speaking at the event, party members praised Senator Omoworare’s virtues as a quintessential Omoluabi, an experienced politician who has contested five elections without defeat, and a man of unimpeachable character.

They emphasised that his proven electoral success, unmatched political integrity, and broad-based appeal make him the right choice to lead Osun APC to victory in 2026.

Senator Omoworare’s close working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dating back to his days as Majority Leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly during Tinubu’s tenure as governor, was highlighted as a major strategic advantage for Osun APC.

His political pedigree includes eight years as Majority Leader in Lagos, eight years as Senator representing Osun East, and service as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

A seasoned legal practitioner with nearly 35 years of professional experience at the Bar, Senator Omoworare was praised for his administrative acumen, grassroots popularity, and unifying leadership style.

Party leaders declared him the only aspirant with the credibility and competence to unify the fractured state chapter of the APC and reclaim power from the opposition.

In his remarks, Senator Omoworare thanked the inaugurated coordinating teams and other attendees for their overwhelming support despite the short notice and long distances traveled.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership and pledged to prioritise food sufficiency by reviving the state’s farm settlements and dams to boost irrigation, fish farming, and food exportation.

“I am a good product,” he said, “and I urge you all to focus on selling the vision we share for a greater Osun.”

The gathering ended on a high note with food, drinks, and celebration, marking a renewed spirit of unity and hope for the future of APC in Osun.

