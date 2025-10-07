Osun 2026: Senator Omisore joins race for APC governorship ticket

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Tuesday declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State under the platform of the APC.

Speaking after his declaration at the party secretariat in Osogbo, Senator Omisore said, “If we go to the primaries today, I’ll win more than 90 per cent. By God’s grace, I shall emerge and deliver the APC government by next year, August.”

“My declaration is to show the preparedness of core APC members in the state, to show how ready we are to ensure that I become the party candidate by God’s grace in December, and to further strengthen the belief of the people in the coming APC government in Osun State.”

“APC’s chance in 2026 is 100 per cent. These are volunteers from the nooks and crannies of the state. This is just within the party and not the public — this is internal politics, preparing us for the forthcoming primaries in December.”

“This is also to show the strength of the rescue mission to ensure that we get the party ticket by God’s grace and win the governorship election.”

“I am optimistic. You know, if we go to the primaries today, I’ll win more than 90 per cent. By God’s grace, I shall emerge and deliver the APC government by next year, August.”

“People are expecting mature governance, educational improvement, agricultural advancement, rural capital development, structural adjustment of the state, capital development, impartial policies, among others.”

“Most importantly, a very serious government — governance is not a dancing matter; it’s a serious business and must be taken seriously by serious people.”

“Going forward, I am expecting the people of Osun State to vote for the APC en masse come August 8, 2026,” he concluded.

In his own remarks at the event, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Atakunmosa East/Atakunmosa West/Ijesa constituency of Osun State in the 8th National Assembly, said, “The people here today are members of the APC from all the wards across the state. These are the people who asked Omisore to come out and vie for the ticket of the party. We are sure that with their support, Omisore will emerge as the party’s candidate.”

“Governance is a serious business, and as a former deputy governor, he is the most experienced among other good aspirants of the party to fly the ticket and deliver.”

