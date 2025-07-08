Osun 2026: INEC warns staff against political manipulation

… threatens prosecution against whoever flouts guidelines for exercise

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke on Tuesday warned staff of the commission against any act of commercialising the process or aiding politically motivated manipulations ahead of the 2026 elections in the state.

The resident commissioner who dropped the warning at a strategic meeting with Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs), and other staff at the state office in Osogbo, emphasised that misconduct ahead of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and the 2026 governorship election in the state would not be tolerated.

He stressed, “I know that no matter the warnings and the volume of exhortations given, there are some unscrupulous and indisciplined ones among you who would be directed by the devil to scuttle this exercise.

“I appeal to such individuals or groups of them to have a rethink. We shall not hesitate to prosecute whoever flouts the guidelines for the exercise as drawn by the commission.

“You must face your work and do not allow the evils ones whisper criminality into your hearing in any manner. This is not the time for you to use your selfish interest to disorganise the well-structured arrangements made by the commission.

“This is not the time to use this exercise for favouritism and nepotism. Do not be careless in your statutory responsibilities, as may be placed on you by your local government electoral officers.

Agboke pointed out that, online voter registration will begin on August 18, 2025, while physical registration across the 30 local government areas of the state will commence on August 25, and each INEC office, including the state headquarters, will host two registration centres to cater to the needs of eligible citizens.

He revealed the key services available during the exercise, including fresh registration for citizens aged 18 and above, correction or update of personal details on Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), transfer to a new voting unit and replacement of lost or damaged cards.

Agboke, however, maintained that the INEC in Osun must ensure that it plays its critical role in ensuring a credible and hitch-free voter registration process and that it should take note that the success of the exercise would depend largely on the professionalism and commitment of staff at the local government level.

The resident commissioner thereafter disclosed that this is the time for every staff to work assiduously for the success of the exercise, pledging that they would be awarded at the end of the day be awarded after the whole exercise.

