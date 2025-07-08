Osun 2026: INEC fixes August 8 for Continuous voter registration exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State Office on Monday announced update on preparations for the governorship election coming up in the state in 2026.

It said the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise would begin on August 8 in the first instance.

This is coming after INEC formally announced August 8, 2026 as the date for the governorship election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, announced the date at a meeting with Electoral Officers (Eos), on Monday in Osogbo.

He said the CVR is scheduled to commence on August 18, for the first phase and August 25, for the second phase.

Agboke also said the meeting was convened as a crucial preparation to assess the readiness of the Electoral Officers for the upcoming CVR exercise.

He added that the meeting was to deliberate on operational issues and general preparedness ahead of the CVR.

“The meeting was designed to examine the state of affairs with respect to the CVR as it would provide a platform for internal review before engaging with wider stakeholders x.”

He explained that, “Online registration is slated to commence on 18 August, while physical, in-person registration is scheduled for 25 August. It is important for us to understand each other and align our strategies before we begin.”

Agboke emphasised the need to know their mindset, the level of reality in order to effectively respond to challenges and make adequate preparations for a successful exercise.

According to him, the second part of the meeting will involve a general assessment of INEC local government offices focusing on infrastructure, logistics, and workforce readiness.

“We want to critically examine INEC local governments offices and their officers to ensure everything is in order.

“The meeting is crucial for us to talk to ourselves and have an understanding before we bring the general stakeholders on board,” Agboke said.

He lauded the EOs for their determination and resilience in keeping their offices operational despite the challenges.

“I appreciate your commitment to ensuring that the INEC LG offices keep functioning effectively ahead of the exercise,” he stated.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Osun Electoral Officers Forum and Electoral Officer of Ifelodun Local Government, Abdulkadir Azeez, expressed gratitude to the REC for his leadership, just as he acknowledged the REC’s efforts in improving the operations of the Osun INEC Office.

“Your trust in us as EOs has been encouraging. We appreciate the REC for his open-door policy and constant engagement,” he said.

He promised that the REC that all Electoral Officers in the state are fully prepared for the registration exercise.

“We have been working towards this, and we remain confident that the CVR will be hitch-free. We are ready, and I can vouch for the ability and competence of every EO in this state,” Azeez stated.