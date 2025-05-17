Osun 2026: I’ll secure guber ticket to lead APC to victory — Omoworare 

…as Yoruba leaders organise summit on Tinubu’s re-election

Former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to former President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has expressed optimism in securing the party’s gubernatorial ticket and leading it to victory in the 2026 election in the state.

Omoworare said this on Saturday at the 6th Edition of the Yoruba Summit organised by the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), comprising Yoruba leaders of thought in conjunction with the Coalition of Southwest Civil Society in Nigeria.

The programme, which was held at Horoya event centre, Ring Road, Osogbo, the state capital, was to strategise for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Omoworare, who is one of the leading APC gubernatorial aspirants ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election, said Osun people want a hardworking leader who knows the values of everything and expressed optimism that he would emerge as the candidate of the party and will lead it to victory by the help of God and all the stakeholders.

He said, “APC will wrestle power from the APC in the forthcoming election in the state.

“APC will win the 2026 gubernatorial election, and what we need is cooperation, collaboration, and coordination. We are on the ground here in Osun State; we just need to come together for victory”.

He thereafter charged all stakeholders within the party to work assiduously to mobilise youths and the old for the success of the APC in the election.

The Ife-born politician lamented that despite the huge increase in allocation to state governors, which was made possible by President Tinubu’s reforms, many governors are still underperforming, which is greatly telling on people getting dividends of democracy. He therefore charged the electorate to vote out any government that is not using the money well.

According to Omoworare, the states have never had it this good in the past, saying states are now receiving the best allocations from the federal government.

On Tinubu’s re-election, Omoworare said Tinubu’s continued stay in Aso Rock until 2031 is an indispensable project for all Yorubas, maintaining that all efforts would be made in the Yoruba region to ensure that the project is successful.

Omoworare, while speaking on the theme of the summit entitled “Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda: Life More Abundant for all Nigerians, Regardless of Creed, Tribe or Tongue,’ described President Tinubu as a tribeless personality who embraced all tribes irrespective of their religions, languages, cultures, traditions, and other differences.

ALSO READ: Osun Assembly endorses Adeleke for second term

He, however, pledged that mass mobilisation would be carried out in the region to ensure that his second term bid is secured, saying Tinubu is a true elder statesman with good democratic dividends that could give succour to all and sundry in the country.

According to him, the president’s performance since 2023 has been a tremendous one because of his plan of actions that are centered on human humanity.

In his own remarks, YPM National Coordinator, Barrister Oladosu Oladipo, said, “While Tinubu’s leadership has demonstrated commitment through policy reforms, citizens are eager for peace, security, and economic stability to reflect in their daily lives.

“Beyond endorsements, Nigerians want results. The fight against insecurity must be won, farmers must return to their lands without fear, and economic relief must reach the grassroots.

“The success of Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ depends on collaboration between federal, state, and local governments, warning against political distractions.”

Also, in his own submission, the guest speaker at the event, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, noted that the country is going through a painful rebirth that only Tinubu can navigate.

“Nigeria is going through a period of painful rebirth, and only an experienced Captain like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can navigate a ship through a sea of turbulent waters.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is a policy framework that focuses on transforming Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, with a vision to deliver a ‘life more abundant’ for all Nigerians.

“It needs to be emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda as conceived in the meantime is a medium-term plan towards addressing the immediate priorities; its future strategic vision can be located in the president’s policy for inclusive growth through a comprehensive national development plan, incorporating the five Ps implicitly through its focus on peace, productivity, and prosperity, and this can only be guaranteed and consolidated through a return of the man who conceived the idea and nurtures President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE