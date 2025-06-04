Osun 2026: Don declares ambition, joins race for APC guber ticket

A professor of Mathematics, Prof Rafiu Durodoye on Wednesday, declared his intention to contest for Osun 2026 governorship election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), with affirmation that, if given the party ticket, he would win the election and make the state a pacesetting one among all other states in the country.

The academic don who made the pledge while declaring his intention at the state APC Secretariat in Osogbo added that he would do all he could if given the chance to add more value to the state in all ramifications.

Professor Durojaye who posited that, he has all that it takes to govern the state with the fear of God, assured that the state would witness a very rapid transformation if he emerged as the next governor of the state.

According to him, “I have plans and vision to make Osun the best in Nigeria, i have local, national and international experiences to be brought to bear in Osun state, I love my state, I feel happy being amidst my people but sad when I look at what the future looks like, especially for our teaming youths”

“The 2026 governorship election is a turning point for Osun State and, there is an urgent need to salvage the state from the prevailing decay in the health, education, infrastructure sectors, among others.

However, the state chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal while responding, stressed the need for all aspirations to rally support for whosoever emerged as the party’s candidate.

“The major focus of the party is to send the ruling Peoples Democratic Party parking from the governance of Osun.

“I charge all intending aspirants for the position to be decent in their conduct uphold the spirit of unity and avoid issues that could undermine the party victory at the poll.

“I am happy with the calibre of aspirants for the governor’s seat. This shows that,APC as a party has personalities with competence, ability and capability to govern the state”.

