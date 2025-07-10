Osun 2026: Akin Ogunbiyi joins race for APC guber ticket

Business magnate and insurance expert, Dr Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Ogunbiyi made the declaration at exactly 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, after a closed-door meeting with key party stakeholders in the state.

The event attracted over 1,000 party faithful, including prominent leaders such as the Osun APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, and several decampees from opposition parties.

Among them was Alhaji Adeniran, a former leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Ede.

In his keynote address, Dr Ogunbiyi emphasised his commitment to the party’s internal democratic process. While expressing his readiness to serve, he noted that his ultimate priority is ensuring APC’s victory in the 2026 polls.

According to him, “I am here today to officially declare that I want to contest for the 2026 gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress. My chances of winning the ticket are so bright. You can see the support across the state. I believe I stand as a unifying factor for APC in Osun. By God’s grace, I have my people across the state and I enjoy a lot of goodwill.”

“You can see what happened today. Everybody came from across the state, from every local government, to show solidarity with me.”

“But I’m urging us — I and other aspirants who have shown interest earlier are one. We’ve all concluded that what we want as a party is to chase the PDP away in 2026. So, anyone whom the party chooses as the candidate, we must all work together to achieve the party’s aim.”

On the rumour that Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to defect to the APC, he maintained, “I would have no problem welcoming him to the party,” adding that the APC is a progressive party that people are eager to join.

“I’m not worried that the current Governor is struggling to come to APC. He is a serving Governor and he can come to the APC. Our party is a winning team, and we can see what is happening at the federal level — what our father, the President, is doing at the federal level. So, I’m not surprised that not only in Osun State but even across other states, people are declaring for the APC because it is a progressive party.”

“I also want to appeal to those who have reached the age of 18 and have yet to get their Permanent Voter Cards to go and register. What will make us happy is to win the gubernatorial election next year.”

He described the APC as a progressive party with clear direction, and urged his supporters to remain loyal to the party regardless of the outcome of the primaries.

Dr Ogunbiyi also called for unity among members, urging full support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which he described as a pathway to national development.

“Support this party through and through. Support our President and let us work together towards greatness,” he added.

Dr Ogunbiyi’s declaration marks another major step in the build-up to what is expected to be a keenly contested governorship race in Osun State.

