Osun 2022: Portable shows support for Oyetola, Davido for Adeleke

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has shown his support for the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Zazu crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a 31 seconds video with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Osun State election.

In the video, Portable can be seen hailing Governor Oyetola and telling his fans in Osun to vote for APC in the election on July 16.

“Re-elect @adegboyegaoyetola 4 + 4 Akoi APC Osun state Governor Dõn show love Akoi Grace 💯💯💯,” he captioned the video.

In a contrary development, popular Nigerian artiste and multiple award winner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has stormed Osun State to campaign for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, in the Saturday election.

The pop star, who arrived in Osun State to support his uncle ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election, was received by a large crowd who came to welcome the hip-hop sensation.

The incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC will on Saturday go head to head with Ademola Adeleke of PDP, Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party and other aspirants from other parties in a bid to retain the top seat in Osun State.

