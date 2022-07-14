Osun 2022: PDP frowns on denial of access to venues for mega rally

Hours to the Osun State governorship election, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday lamented the denial of access to facilities by the government for its mega rally which was held on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The party said it was surprised that, the state government was adamant in giving access to all public facilities it formally sought to hold the rally in preparation for Saturday’s election.

The chairman of the party in Osun State, Dr Akintunde Adekunle in a press conference at the Party Secretariat in Osogbo expressed displeasure that, it is unfortunate that, all efforts to access a convenient space for the exercise proved futile as the government was adamant in their decision to deny them the facilities.

Akintunde stressed, “Our party considers the action of the state government as an affront of a dying horse and a deliberate attempt to provoke violent reactions from the good people of Osun State, thereby, instigating crisis in the state. It is a shame and a dent on the noble race of Yoruba nation that a governor living at the mercy of taxpayers’ money would find it convenient to descend so low.”

According to him, “the party applied for three facilities namely, the township stadium, Mandela Freedom Park and Osun Technical College playing ground consecutively but the Osun government remained adamant in its denial.”

“After due consultations with prominent stakeholders in the state, including our highly revered royal fathers, the leadership of our party, decided to make do with the vicinity of our state secretariat for our Mega Rally.”

He stated that playing pranks with the same people who have managed the state and the facilities before this present administration was imposed on the state through a globally acknowledged stolen mandate is unfair.

“Nigerians should know we chose a path of peace in this instance only for the sake of our people, especially the good people of Osogbo. We reckoned that it will be inhuman to add salt of anarchy Mr Gboyega Oyetola is drifting towards out of frustration, to the injuries of his woeful and scandalous performance in the last four years,” he submitted.

Adekunle, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution Governor Oyetola not to brew a crisis in Osun State and enjoined members and supporters of the party not to be discouraged by the action of the Osun State government.

