Osun 2022: PDP aspirants know fate in 48 hours ― Adoke

Governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State election scheduled for June will learn their fate in the next 48 hours.

Six of them on Wednesday appeared before the screening committee set up by the party led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Adoke told reporters afterwards that the committee was satisfied with answers provided by the aspirants to the various queries, noting that the outcome of the exercise will be made known in the next two days.

He revealed that there were a few petitions against some of the aspirants which the committee required them to clarify.

Those screened by the committee are the PDP 2018 gubernatorial candidate for the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Hon. Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke, Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade and Mr Dotun Babayemi,

The screening committee chairman said the process was transparent as everyone was giving a fair hearing.

He said as a party in opposition, the PDP wants to work together to ensure that it wins the Osun election.

Adoke stated: “I can assure you that we shall turn in our report by the next 48hrs. Six of them turned in for the screening and we screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

“We ensured that the process was transparent, we ensured that they were given a fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election.”

Speaking to reporters after the screening exercise, Akin Ogunbiyi expressed optimism that the committee will do the right thing.

He said if elected, he will turn Osun state to power agriculture state capable of feeding the entire southwest.

He stated: “I’m very optimistic. The panel is made up of people of integrity. They have done this in the past. If you look at PDP actually sustained the membership of registering committee.

“In fact, the national convention screening committee has been made standing committee for the party, I think so

“I’m very confident that there will be a fair and justice done.

Like they told us, they are not here to disqualify anybody, but at least just to assess us and whatever it is their finding, they will make the recommendation to the NWC.”

“I must confess to you that the APC has done nothing in the last 12 years. In fact, they have converted Osun to three principal things. Osun has become a civil servants state, teachers state, and farmers state, not even at the commercial level but subsistence farming.

“So they did nothing, no development. So, Osun is ready for PDP. When I win, my government is going to pursue purely agric based industrialization.

“Osun should be able to feed if not the entire nation, at least the South West. We are an agrarian economy,” Akinbiyi added.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon Omirin Emmanuel Oluseye affirmed that the committee has given assurances that it will witch-hunt any aspirant.

“I have absolute confidence in the screening committee with the calibre of the people managing this exercise. They really meant well for the party and for the nation.

“My expectation is that they will do what is just and fair because they have told us that they were not here to witch hunt anybody but to protect the image of the party,” he said.

On his part, Abdulateef Akinbade said: “I am optimistic. The way the screening committee conducted screening does not give anybody unnecessary concern. I think what they’re trying to do is to ensure that you are whom you claim to be in the profile and document you submited.”

