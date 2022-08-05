Osun 2022: Oyetola submits petition to tribunal

Osun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 gubernatorial election, Gboyega Oyetola on Friday approached the election petition tribunal in Osogbo, the state capital, to submit his petition against the outcome of the just concluded election in the state.

The governor who registered his grievances against the results announced by the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was in the company of his wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, when he visited the tribunal.

Also, in his team at the state High Court that houses the tribunal, was the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Gboyega Famoodu.

The party chairman while answering questions from newsmen after a press conference held at the party secretariat in Osogbo, disclosed that the party has concluded every arrangement and that, very soon, the party would approach the court to fight against injustices during the conduct of the exercise.

According to him, “Our legal team comprises of outstanding legal icons have told us that we have a strong case and we believe we will win at the court.”

He pointed out that, the trio of the electoral body, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke would be dragged before the elections petitions tribunal.

It will be recalled that Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the PDP was on July 17th declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

