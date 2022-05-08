Osun 2022: Opposition can’t stop my re-election ― Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Sunday said, he has done well in directing the affairs of the state in the last three and half years of his administration.

Oyetola noted that despite the paucity of funds, he has delivered on his campaign promises, adding that the opposition parties cannot in any way stop his re-election in Osun at the July 16 governorship election.

The governor said this during the inauguration and launching of N5 million fundraising for the construction of the Secretariat of the Osun State Chapter of the Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders & Metal Technician Association of Nigeria (BWIAN), in Osogbo.

Represented by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Oyetola promised that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for small scale businesses to thrive.

He noted since its inception, his administration has embarked on infrastructural development, providing soft loans for small businesses, ensuring adequate security, as well as, coming up with tax-friendly policies for business owners.

Oyetola also said it was evident that this administration has also done excellently well in the area of health, education, infrastructure, empowerment and security, and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, among others.





The governor, while giving assurance to do more in his second term if re-elected, urged the electorate not to allow those who lack adequate knowledge of good governance to deceive them.

He also urged the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and the cards to support him in the coming election.

He said the report by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the rate of collection of PVC by registered voters in the state was low was not encouraging, noting that PVC remains the power of the electorate to ensure continuity of administration and called on the people to obtain their cards and vote for him on the election day.

In his remarks, the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who was the Father of Day, said the government would always encourage and support small scale industries.

Bashiru, representing the All Progressive Congress, Osun Central at the Senate, also appealed to members of the association to support the reelection of the governor in July 16 governorship election in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Deacon Sunday Obidokun, said that the association was ready to partner with the government to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.

Obidokun, however, appealed to the government to assist members of the association with soft loans and assured them that they were ready to support Oyetola’s re-election.

