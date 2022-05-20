Osun 2022: LP guber candidate, Lasun Yusuf, escapes death, as thugs attack convoy

Barely two months to the governorship election in Osun State, a gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the state and a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf narrowly escaped being killed on Thursday by some political thugs who attacked his convoy in Osogbo.

The gubernatorial candidate who made this known in a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, added that his life is also in danger as his campaign office was not spared in the attack hinting, “Security operatives had been put on red alert in this respect.”

He, however, affirmed unequivocally that, “nothing can stop our campaign and no threats can stop me from becoming Governor of Osun State come July 16th 2022. I am peace-loving and expect all contestants to be. Thuggery and hooliganism or employing violence to win an election will not work this time around! Even using money will not!”

According to him, “All these ugly attacks on me personally and my campaign office point to the fact that my life and all others involved in my Gubernatorial Campaign in Osun are in serious danger.”

“Last week, some groups of political thugs abruptly stopped my convoy threatening and warning me of several planned attacks if we refuse to back down/stop our Gubernatorial Campaign. In fact, to put it straight, I was told point-blank that my life is in danger and that they will continue to trail me and also disrupt all my campaign activities and events anywhere in Osun State.”

“At exactly 11 pm yesterday, some political thugs numbering about eight stormed my Campaign office at Oroki Estate barely thirty minutes after we all left for the day. They came with cutlasses, guns and other weapons and descended on my billboards, signposts and windows of the gatehouse destroying everything in sight.”





“The Night Guard in panic came out to challenge them with all his might. He was, however, able to battle them causing them to run away. But this happened after they had destroyed everything outside the ccampaign office while the Night Guard’s resistance prevented them from gaining entrance to the Campaign Office.”

“I, therefore, seize this opportunity to intimate the Public and the whole world that my political opponents have sponsored some thugs to be after my life and to disturb our Gubernatorial Campaign. The Security Operatives are hereby put on Red alert in this respect.”

My campaign is based on issues and programs premised on changing the narratives for Osun and its people. The sitting Governor and other contestants are hereby advised to desist from thuggery and hooliganism and let our campaigns be based on sound debates focused on issues and our Osun economic growth and development programs.

