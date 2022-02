Osun 2022: I’ll never betray your trust if reelected, Oyetola tells residents

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, promised never to betray the trust of the electorate reposed on him, if reelected in the July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola made the remarks during an engagement programme organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre on Sunday in Ijimo village in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said he had made a covenant with God and the people that voted him to power to always prioritise their welfare.

Oyetola also said that the insulation by some people that he would stop the good works he had been doing since the assumption of office, if reelected, was far from the truth.

The governor, who noted that he had not reneged in any of the promises he made on the assumption of office, said he will not renege in any of it during his second term in office.

“On assumption of office in November 2018, I promised prompt and full payment of workers’ salaries as well as pension.

“And till date, the promise is well kept as workers and our senior citizens get their entitlement as and when due.

“I also promised to embark on developmental projects and this is evident in the areas of roads rehabilitation, health, education, youth empowerment, as well provision of free monthly food for vulnerable groups, among others.

“Aside Olaiya flyover, which is waiting for the inauguration, we had embarked on other road rehabilitation and reconstruction across the state.

“We recently approved repairs of 25 roads, spanning 200 kilometres in the state.

“On our free monthly food distribution, over 300,000 vulnerable households have benefitted from it since inception and we will not stop.

“In the area of health intervention, we rehabilitated, revitalised, renovated and upgraded 332 focal Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

“The administration had distributed drugs worth N50 million across the state Primary Healthcare facilities as well as several new beds to all health facilities across the state, among others.

“If you give me your support again, which I believe you will, these good works will never stop but rather expect more of such,” he said.

Oyetola, who appreciated the people of the state for their support and prayers for his administration, urged them not to allow ‘kindergarten politicians’ to deceive them with fake promises.

“You have tested me for close to four years now and you can see that I have not in any way failed you.

“I urge you not to allow kindergarten politicians, who are not tested to deceive you.

“Let’s join hands to ensure continuity for the benefits and greater of Osun, which we will all be proud of,” he said.

The governor also urged them to keep their voter cards well, adding that it is their power to ensure continuity of good work come July 16.

Speaking during the meeting, Onijimo of Ijimo Oba Samuel Ishola Abe eulogised the governor for the visit to all villages in the area and encouraged him to sustain it because it serves as mean of connecting to the rural communities.

Having been grateful for the ongoing grading of roads, monthly distribution of food items to the vulnerable in the area, Oba Abe then requested that government should open more roads, increase rural electrification and access to potable water in the area.

Osun 2022: I'll never betray your trust if reelected, Oyetola tells residents

Osun 2022: I’ll never betray your trust if reelected, Oyetola tells residents