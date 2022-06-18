Osun 2022: I am not in governorship race for personal gains ― Ogunbiyi

The Accord Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said that he is not in the governorship race for personal gains but rather to serve the Osun people and use his God-given abilities to bring development and growth to the state.

The governorship hopeful said this at the weekend when he met with the state pensioners in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, if he were in the race for personal gains, he would not have rejected the sum of N2 billion offered to him by the officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to brighten the chances of the party in the 2018 governorship election.

He added that the APC also offered him senatorial seats and juicy positions for his supporters to lure him into defecting but he turned down the offers.

Ogunbiyi said he was not tempted to take the offers because his mission in politics is to seek all ways to improve a lot of the people.

“How would my taking the money and the offers have improved a lot of the people?” he asked.

“What I was offered by the APC was not up to what I spent and even if anyone offers me the whole world, I won’t accept it. By the grace of God, I don’t depend on anyone and I did not take anything from anyone for my campaign. I am not rich but I am okay. I am 60 years now and I have what can take care of me for the next 60 years,” he stated.

The governorship hopeful said he is determined to contest and win the governorship election, adding that he had no pact with either the APC or PDP.

The Accord Party candidate said, “It is my intention to see that the two political parties are defeated during the July 16 governorship election.”





Ogunbiyi assured the retirees that they would not regret supporting him to win the governorship election because he had plans to pay all outstanding gratuities and entitlements of the pensioners within six months of his inauguration as governor.

He explained that as a major player in the corporate world, he knew that paying pensioners would energise the state’s economy and help the aged enjoy the twilight of their lives.

The retirees pledged their support to Ogunbiyi, expressing confidence in his chance of winning the forthcoming election.

While reacting to an allegation by some PDP members in a petition they wrote to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he had collected the sum of N500million from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Ogunbiyi said, “I offered myself to the EFCC but I didn’t spend two hours with them. I took all my accounts to them and made them realize that the highest amount that can be issued through a cheque is a million. They told me to go because it was glaring this was a false alarm and the cheque attached to the petition is fake.

“I have said it several times that I have nothing to do with Tinubu either politically or in the business world. Whatsoever is said was by my political opponents and the woman who started this has come forward to apologize to me.”

