Osun 2022: Approaching Election Tribunal by APC futile ― PDP caretaker Chairman

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the decision by the APC and the outgoing Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to approach the election tribunal aftermath of their defeat at the polls as a wasteful voyage and an exercise in futility.

The Caretaker Committee of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle who said this in a statement in Osogbo, maintained that the party is not afraid of any election petition as the legal team of the PDP is always ready to defend whatever petition the APC is bringing, reiterating that the petition would be dead on arrival anytime it comes.

According to the statement, “the mandate given to the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Ademola by the overwhelming majority of Osun people has come to stay.”

The Party however condemned the step embarked upon by Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the APC as anti-people and a challenge of God’s will.

The Party further stated that while it is yet to be served with any election petition, we posited that neither the party nor the Governor-elect is worried by the alleged petition as the election that produced the winner was adjudged to be of global democratic compliance.

This just concluded election passes the test of best practices in electoral processes with the effective application of the electoral act which shut down all rigging plots and schemings of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party chief posited.

The Party, therefore, assures its teeming loyalists, supporters and the good people of Osun State that there is no cause for alarm.

