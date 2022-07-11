Osun 2022: APC chieftain, Awofisayo calls for peaceful election

A prominent member of the Elders’ Caucus of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC and Chairman, Gboyega Oyetola Foundation, GOF in Osun State, Prince Felix Adeyemi Awofisayo has called on all residents and indigenes who will be participating in the July 16 governorship election in the state to conduct themselves peacefully during the election.

He made this call today in a press statement issued by his media team and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Ile-Ife-born Prince stressed that development can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

According to him, the peace of Osun as a state should be the primary duty of every resident for all the dividends of democracy to manifest.

“It’s very difficult if not impossible for us to experience true dividends of democracy in a cancerous environment,” he stated.

Prince Awofisayo also advised all residents of voting age in the state to perform their civic duties during the July 16 gubernatorial election to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner with a view to allowing the process to be hitch-free.

The GOF Chairman also admonished the top hierarchy of all political parties participating in the election to call all their members to order and lecture them on the need to conduct themselves in manners not likely to cause a breach of current peace the state is known for.

“I want to use this opportunity to admonish all members of the leadership of all the political parties participating in the gubernatorial election to tutor their members on the need to allow the current peace we are all enjoying in the state to continue unhindered,” Prince Awofisayo stated further.

While charging all spiritual leaders in the state to continue praying for a peaceful electoral process in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the prominent chieftain of the APC in the state emphasised the need to make the election rancour-free.

