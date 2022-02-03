Osun 2022: APC candidate to emerge February 19

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has announced a new date for the conduct of primary to produce its candidate ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

A statement issued on Thursday disclosed that the exercise would now hold on February 19.

The unsigned statement titled, “APC Revised Timetable: Osun State Governorship Primary Election Holds February 19,” further disclosed February 9 as the last day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents while Screening of Aspirants has been scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Election Appeal would be conducted on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

