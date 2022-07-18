Osun 2022: Adeleke’s victory, signal to APC, its govt rejection ― Lagos PDP

Lagos State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, the declared winner of the just concluded Osun State gubernatorial election, urging the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government in the state and the ruling party to come to terms with the reality on the ground that their time was up as the people had rejected them.

PDP chapter said this on Monday in a press statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, describing Adeleke’s victory as truly well deserved for the party and the good people of Osun State, stated further that the defeat suffered by APC in last Saturday’s poll would be evident in the 2023 general elections when Nigeria would vote for the ruling party out in Lagos State and at the federal level.

“The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party- PDP, Lagos State with all glory to GOD Almighty congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and the declared winner of the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial election.

“Truly, this is a well-deserved victory for the party PDP and our candidate, Senator Adeleke and the good people of Osun State.

“Consequent upon this well deserved victory, we urge the government of the ruling party, APC to come to terms with the reality on the ground that their time is up and the people have rejected their party and their entitled government as this would be evident in the 2023 elections when the good people of Nigeria will vote PDP to power in Lagos State in particular and at the Federal level,” PDP stated.

The party, while further congratulating Senator Adeleke, the PDP leadership and the teaming supporters of the fold, appreciated the Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led PDP for standing by the party and its candidate in Osun State and “for providing a worthy platform structure and support to the people of the state to reject the draconian government of the APC in the state.”

PDP noted that it was indeed a thing of joy to have a second PDP government state in the South-West, declaring that truth was that “the people are tired of the misrule of the current government of the APC and had chosen our party PDP as an alternative as demonstrated in the just concluded Osun Gubernatorial Election.”

“Our appreciation also goes to the Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC and the security agencies for their impartiality and cooperation with the people of Osun State which enabled them without hindrance to exercise their right in electing their candidate of choice in a free and fair election as we have witnessed in the state,” PDP said.

