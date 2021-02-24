Osubi airport to resume flight operation soon ― Okowa

Assurance has been given that the Osubi Airport near Warri, Delta State which was closed down some months ago would resume flight operation in the next few weeks.

According to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who gave the assurance in Asaba, the state government had commenced talks with the management of the Federal Airports Authority to ensure that the airport resumed flight operation as soon as possible.

Governor Okowa gave the hint during the signing ceremony of the concession agreement for Asaba International Airport with First Investment Development Company (FIDC)-MENZIES Aviation (MA) at the government house in Asaba, the state capital.

He said that he hoped FAAN would keep its promise to reduce the sufferings of Deltans, adding that he was happy to announce that, based on his personal intervention on the closure of the airport, the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) had promised to resume flight operation at the airport in the next two weeks.

The governor said that he was particularly relieved that the hardship which the closure of the airport had inflicted on Deltans and businesses was about to end, adding that he would work closely with FAAN to ensure that the target date to commence flight operation at the airport was realised.

